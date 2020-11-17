Upgrade Your Display to Match Your New Console: Hisense 4K Smart TVs Are up to $400 Off

Hisense H65G 50" | $300 | Best Buy

Hisense H65G 55" | $380 | Best Buy

Hisense H65G 65" | $480 | Best Buy

Hisense H6510G 75" | $600 | Best Buy

Hisense H65 85" | $1,400 | Best Buy

If you’ve just picked up a new Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5, you might be considering a 4K upgrade to your TV right about now. As fate would have it, Best Buy is currently running a sale on Hisense’s H65 models. The smart Android TVs support 4K Ultra HD, making it a perfect match for new consoles. Google Assistant is built into each model, just in case you want to have a nice chat with your TV (or ask it to turn off the lights for you). Deals start at 50" models and go all the way up to 85", if you’ve got an entertainment center that can fit it.