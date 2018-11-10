Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon is a furniture company now, and several dining pieces from their Rivet and Stone & Beam lines are on sale in today’s Gold Box for some of the best prices ever. The sale focuses heavily on seating, but there are a few dining tables in here as well (I really love the look of this minimal walnut one for $90 off), and even some glassware. A few favorites are below, but head over to Amazon to see the full sale.



If you want to look beyond dining, Amazon’s still running a wide-ranging holiday sale on more pieces from the same brands. The discounts aren’t quite as dramatic, but there are still some good deals in there.