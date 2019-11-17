Upgrade Your Desktop's Sound With These Discounted JBL Speakers

JBL Professional 1 Series Desktop Reference Monitors | $71 | Amazon

Right now, you can pick up JBL Professional 1 Series desktop speakers for a low $71 , or $50 less usual. For people who spend most of their time working at their desk, those rinky dink speakers on your laptop or the ones that came free with your desktop just won’t cut it.

These monitor speakers will output professional level sound and have a convenient 3.5mm headphone jack pass through . Just be warned, these are a little bigger than most desktop speakers I’ve seen. But if you have the real estate, this is an incredible bargain.