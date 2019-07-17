Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Edifier Bluetooth Bookshelf Speakers | $48 | Amazon | Clip the coupon on page

Edifier quietly makes some of the best audio equipment on the market. And right now, Amazon is lowering the price on a pair of Edifier bookshelf speakers that can be used with your computer. Selling for $80 when you clip the 40% off coupon, this is the lowest price we’ve ever seen by about $5.

In addition to better sound than your computer currently puts out, these Edifiers offer a variety of inputs, including connecting via 3.5mm jack and Bluetooth.