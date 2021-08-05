Razer Huntsman Mini 50% Gaming Keyboard | $105 | Amazon



A new keyboard is always something to be excited to add to your desktop arsenal. And Razer happens to offer quite a few fantastic options. If you don’t need the biggest and badass, though, you can get by just fine with the Razer Huntsman Mini 60% Gaming Keyboard, which is just $105 right now at Amazon, $15 off its usual price. It may be small, but that also makes it adorable and helps free up desk real estate. Most importantly, its Razer optical switches offer 30% shorter actuation distance than other keyboards as well as click feedback so you can feel productive in-game or while you’re working. And travel? You’re covered there, too. Take it with you wherever you go. It’s definitely small enough to fit in your bag.