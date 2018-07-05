Image: Amazon

Very rarely under $400, this All-Clad 10-piece hard anodized set is just $386 today. Our readers love All-Clad cookware, and this set is a great option for those of you looking for a nonstick surface. You’ll get an 8" and 10" frying pans, 2 and 3qt sauce pans, a 4qt saute pan, and an 8qt stock pot, all just $15 away from its all-time low.