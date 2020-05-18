It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Upgrade Your Cooking Setup With up to 22% off Cuisinart Cast Iron Cookware Today

Jordan McMahon
Filed to:Deals
22% Off Select Cuisinart Cast Iron Cookware | Amazon
22% Off Select Cuisinart Cast Iron Cookware | Amazon

Maybe you’ve been feeling some FOMO watching all your friends dive deep into cooking in quarantine, or maybe you’ve been whipping up some tasty meals yourself and you’re ready for some new gear to spice things up. Cast iron gear will cook things a little differently than, say, a Teflon surface, but they’re a great investment that can make a huge difference in things like cooking steaks or a hash on the stove. Right now at Amazon, you can get 22% off a 7 QT casserole dish, or even a 12-inch chicken fryer. They might be a bit more niche than say, a skillet, but you can still get a lot of good dishes out of these.

Jordan McMahon

Commerce Editor

