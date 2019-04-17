Photo: Amazon

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Sound bars are usually associated with home theaters, but this miniature, USB-powered one will be right at home on your desk, underneath your computer monitor. It’s only $33 today with promo code KINJA18K plus a $5 clippable coupon on the product page, which is a no brainer if you ever listen to audio through your computer’s terrible built-in speakers.



We’ve seen slightly cheaper versions of this sound bar in the past, but this newer model includes Bluetooth, allowing you to either connect to your computer wisely, or connect your phone as a secondary audio source to play music. Inside, the two 5W drivers won’t exactly blow anyone away, but they’ll still be miles better than whatever’s built into your computer.