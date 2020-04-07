Upgrade Your Children From Imaginary Friends to the Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition, Now $10 Off

Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

With most kids home from school by now and many unable to kill hours at the park making fragile sandcastles with local friends, Alexa could be the ultimate alternative. If you’re not weirded out by your little ones talking to an AI robotic voice—which you shouldn’t if they’ve already resorted to their imaginary buddies— the Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition could be the perfect substitute. Amazon is knocking $10 off the cost of one.

The Echo Dot Kids Edition is just like any other Echo Dot, giving you hands-free access to countless Alexa skills. The difference here is that it has a funky fun color scheme, the skills are all child-friendly, and there’s enough parental control to give you peace of mind.

Kids can ask Alexa to read them a bedtime story or play music, and with a year of FreeTime Unlimited included with every purchase, they’ll never run out of things to check out.