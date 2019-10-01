Graphic: Amazon

Anker PowerDrive Speed+ 2 49.5W Car Charger | $22 | Amazon | Promo code KINJAPDS2

Your next car charger should have USB-C Power Delivery, and one of our favorites is down to the best price we’ve seen with exclusive promo code KINJAPDS2.



Anker’s PowerDrive Speed+ 2 car charger includes one PowerIQ 2.0 port that can pump out Quick Charge speeds, plus a 30W USB-C PD port that’ll be fast enough to charge a laptop or a Nintendo Switch during a long road trip. But even during your normal commute, you could leverage that extra power to get more juice into your phone (even an iPhone with the right cable) before you reach your destination, even while you crank it up to full brightness while streaming audio and running your GPS.