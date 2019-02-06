Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Attention small business owners, right now you can pick up a fancy new Square Register for $200 off its normal price.

As far as POS systems are concerned, these Square registers are by far my favorite. Yeah, it’s a weird thing to care about, but most I’ve encountered are ugly and kind of a pain to use.

These Square Registers, on the other hand, are sleek and easy to use, and feature a two touchscreen interface for the biz and customer-side of things. And these models support all the fancy new ways of paying for things, including touch-less pay.

Square says they accept all major cards at “2.5% + 10 per tap, dip, or swipe” and wire your funds to your bank account in one to two business days.