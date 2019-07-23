Photo: Gizmodo

UE Boom 3 | $120 | Amazon

Full stop, the UE Boom 3 is one of the best portable Bluetooth speakers you can buy. It’s waterproof. It floats. It sounds amazing. It’s easy to use. And not for nothing, it looks beautiful.



Today on Amazon, all four colors are marked down to $120, matching an all-time low price. I suggest buying two, or three, or up to 150, because they can all be synced together to play the same audio in perfect harmony.