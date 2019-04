Graphic: Tercius Bufete

At 43", this TCL 4K TV is probably smaller than you’d want for your living room home theater, but it could be an awesome bedroom TV, and $170 is the best price Amazon has ever offered.



Just note that this is a Gold Box, so these prices will only stick around for a day, or until sold out. So if you need a secondary or tertiary unit with built-in Roku powers, this is the right time to buy.