TCL 40" 1080p LED TV | $130 | Amazon

If you’re looking for a secondary TV, Amazon’s selling a TCL 40" 1080p LED TV for just $130. This TV is probably too small to be the centerpiece of your living room home theater experience, but it could be an awesome bedroom TV.

To be clear, it’s tough to recommend a non-4K TV in 2019, but it’s available for those who are on a tight budget. $130 is the best price Amazon has ever offered. Just note that this is a Gold Box, so this price will only stick around for a day, or until sold out.