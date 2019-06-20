Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Sharp 40" (1080p) LED TV | $130 | Walmart

At 40", this Sharp 1080p TV is probably smaller than you’d want for your living room home theater, but it could be an awesome bedroom TV, and $130 puts it in impulse buy territory.

To be clear, this wall-mountable set is unlikely to wow you with its resolution or any bleeding-edge features. In fact, it doesn’t even have any smart features built-in. Which shouldn’t be a big deal if you already have a streaming device, or don’t want any internet-connectivity.

But for shoppers on a budget, recent grads, or for a teen’s bedroom, this is a solid buy at a terrific price.