If you’re anything like me, you crank the AC in the summer and sleep bundled up in a comforter, instead of swapping it out for a lighter blanket. And if that’s the case, this under-$40 down-alternative comforter can help you make that a reality, today only. A queen will only cost you 30 bucks, which means you can spend that extra cash on your electricity bill.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Upgrade Your Bed With This Discounted Down-Alternative Comforter
If you’re anything like me, you crank the AC in the summer and sleep bundled up in a comforter, instead of swapping it out for a lighter blanket. And if that’s the case, this under-$40 down-alternative comforter can help you make that a reality, today only. A queen will only cost you 30 bucks, which means you can spend that extra cash on your electricity bill.