Photo: Amazon

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Bake all of the things with this two-pack of American-made 18x13" baking sheets. Normally selling at about $23, this is a significant discount on a kitchen essential.

Half-sheets, like these, are ideal for baking, roasting and toasting. Just make sure to hand-wash these bad boys, because, well, the Amazon description says it at least three times.