Upgrade Your Back-to-School Kicks for 25% Less in Keen Footwear's Labor Day Sale

Shoes! Oh my god, shoes ... Where do I begin? Keen Footwear is kicking off its Labor Day sale with an offer extending to “just about” everything. Get 25% off men’s highland sneakers, kids’ hybrids, back-to-campus styles, and more. From K-12 to postgrad, no matter what level of education you’re trying to pursue, Keen will spare your feet the pain of doing such on inferior insoles. And if you want to be that person, you can always wear Newport sandals AS LONG AS you’re not also wearing socks. Please and thank you.



If you’re going for a bold hippie look, ladies, the Elsa IV sneakers are bound to be a source of envy on the cheap, now $68. Gents, keep it classy and thereby classic, with the lowkey sporty $98 highland sneak. And for the kids, you can’t go wrong with blue on black, or even pink on blue. The children’s Terradora II is waterproof and perfect for hiking. Keep up with mom and dad, or pass by them in stride with a $53 shoe your kid will absolutely crush it with.

