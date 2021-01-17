Upgrade Your at Home Office Space With up To 50% off Top-Rated Amazon Products

LUOTIP 2-Pack USBC Fast Charger | $11 | Amazon | Promo code IVQHNQYR

AUKEY 2-Port Fast Charger | $11 | Amazon | Clip coupon

Faux Succulent White Ceramics Set | $12 | Amazon | Promo code 408LBWB3

St. Yent Black Rolling Desk Chair | $60 | Amazon | Promo code CYHO8WVJ

Your home office space could probably use an upgrade or two, right? Why not treat yourself to a deep discount item today? First up, a fast-charging USB C block can help you charge your devices more quickly. It’s also just nice to have them on hand in different areas of the house, amirite?

Grab a 2-pack for $11 with promo code IVQHNQYR or a single USB C and standard USB fast charging block from Aukey for the same price with a clippable coupon.

While you’re at it, why not go enter into our Aukey giveaway this weekend over on Twitter?

Grab a three-pack of different length Lightning charging cables to keep your Apple devices and accessories charged for $10. You can get a new USB C cable that works for the Nintendo Switch as well as various Samsung and Apple products for just $8 when you clip the $2 off coupon under the price on Amazon. You can also get a 2-pack of 6-feet cords for $12.

If you’re in need of a new office chair, you can grab this one for 50% off with promo code CYHO8WVJ. The St. Yent rolling desk chair includes padded armrests that are adjustable along with the seat height. It’s only $60 when you apply the promo at checkout.

Finally, any office space or desk can get a visual boost from this Faux succulent white ceramics set for 40% off with code 408LBWB3. You could also plant your own succulents in these adorable pots, which are at their lowest price in 30 days. Or, grab some real succulents if you feel ready to take care of some new plants. This 5-pack is $15 right now.

