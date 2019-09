Graphic: Shep McAllister

Xbox Wireless Controller | $40 | Amazon

$40 for an Xbox One controller is a notable deal any time—with few exceptions, they don’t really get cheaper than this—but it’s particularly useful this week. For, you see, come Thursday with the release of iOS 13, you’ll be able to use this controller to play games on your iPhone, your iPad, and even your Apple TV.