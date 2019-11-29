It's all consuming.
Upgrade Your Aging Luggage With Up to 50% Off Samsonite and American Tourister Luggage

Eric Ravenscraft
Luggage Sale | Amazon
American Tourister Arrow 3-Piece Luggage | $109 | Amazon
Samsonite Aspire xLite 2-Piece Luggage | $134 | Amazon
Samsonite Winfield 2-Piece Luggage | $139 | Amazon
Travel season is already upon us, which means now might be the time you pull out your old suitcase and realize...you need a new suitcase. Not to worry, because Amazon is running a sale on some American Tourister and Samsonite luggage, with this 3-piece set from the former down to $109, and Samsonite’s as low as $134.

Eric Ravenscraft
Eric Ravenscraft

