LG’s SK9Y sound bar was one of our readers’ favorites, and it’s easy to see why. With just one bar and a wireless subwoofer, you can enjoy get 5.1.2 channel Dolby Atmos audio, thanks to three front-firing speakers, two on the side (to bounce off the walls), and two on top (to bounce off the ceiling for the Atmos effect).
Dolby Atmos content has gotten a lot more common over the past year, and there’s every indication that it’s the future of home theater audio. The Apple TV supports it, as does the new $50 Fire TV Stick, so it’s easier than ever to envelop yourself in sound.
Today’s $420 deal from MassDrop is nearly $280 less than Amazon’s current price, which itself is the best price they’ve ever offered, so don’t miss out!