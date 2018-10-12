Graphic: Shep McAllister

LG’s SK9Y sound bar was one of our readers’ favorites, and it’s easy to see why. With just one bar and a wireless subwoofer, you can enjoy get 5.1.2 channel Dolby Atmos audio, thanks to three front-firing speakers, two on the side (to bounce off the walls), and two on top (to bounce off the ceiling for the Atmos effect).

Dolby Atmos content has gotten a lot more common over the past year, and there’s every indication that it’s the future of home theater audio. The Apple TV supports it, as does the new $50 Fire TV Stick, so it’s easier than ever to envelop yourself in sound.

