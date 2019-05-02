Philips OneBlade Pro | $52 | Amazon

The Philips OneBlade is the shaver of choice for most of the men on our staff, and one of the most popular products we’ve ever listed. But whether you already love yours or are curious to try it out, Amazon’s running a great deal on the upgraded Pro version today.



First, let’s talk about what’s unchanged from the original OneBlade. The Pro still uses the same blades which last for four months (though I, personally, use mine for much longer than that), it still works in any direction, you can still use it with or without shaving cream, and it’s still water resistant, so you can use it in the shower without fear.

The biggest difference you’ll notice out of the box is the Pro’s adjustable 14-length comb, compared to the three static combs included with the standard OneBlade. That gives you more flexibility to groom your beard just so, and makes it a lot easier to achieve a smooth fade. It’s also just fewer parts to keep track of.

The other big difference is the battery. It’s lithium-ion this time around, so it lasts twice as long as the original OneBlade (90 minutes vs. 45), recharges eight times as fast (one hour vs. eight), and the built-in LED screen now shows you how much juice you have left, so you’ll know whether you need to pack your charger for trips.