Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Cree is, rather quietly, one of the biggest LED manufacturers in the world, and now they’ll sell you smart light bulbs for just $8 a pop, down from the usual $12.



These bulbs do require a hub to operate, but they don’t use a proprietary hub. Rather, an Amazon Echo Plus or Echo Show, or any Wink, Wemo, or zigbee certified hub will do just fine, enabling you to create scenes, dim your lights from afar, and control them with your favorite voice assistant. Just note that they’re daylight tuned, and not warm white like most light bulbs.