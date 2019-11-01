Upgrade To Rechargeable AAs For One of the Best Prices Ever

8-Pack AmazonBasics AA Rechargeable Batteries | $15 | Amazon



AA batteries are dying an all-too-slow death, but while they’re still a part of your life, you probably want to upgrade to rechargeables. This pack of eight from AmazonBasics is down to $15, and is within $.02 of an all-time low price.



Advertisement

That’s about $4 less than the equivalent Eneloop pack. And if you believe some reviewers, these may actually be rebranded Eneloops themselves. We can’t verify that claim (though like Eneloops, they were produced in Japan and pre-charged with solar energy, which seems really specific to be a coincidence), but whatever their origin, they have great reviews, and a stellar price tag.