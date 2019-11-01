It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsPower

Upgrade To Rechargeable AAs For One of the Best Prices Ever

Shep McAllister
Filed to:Kinja Deals
289
Save
8-Pack AmazonBasics AA Rechargeable Batteries | $15 | Amazon
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

8-Pack AmazonBasics AA Rechargeable Batteries | $15 | Amazon

AA batteries are dying an all-too-slow death, but while they’re still a part of your life, you probably want to upgrade to rechargeables. This pack of eight from AmazonBasics is down to $15, and is within $.02 of an all-time low price.

Advertisement

That’s about $4 less than the equivalent Eneloop pack. And if you believe some reviewers, these may actually be rebranded Eneloops themselves. We can’t verify that claim (though like Eneloops, they were produced in Japan and pre-charged with solar energy, which seems really specific to be a coincidence), but whatever their origin, they have great reviews, and a stellar price tag.

Share This Story

More in Kinja Deals

A Bunch Of Must-Own Switch Games Are Discounted By $16 Or More
Save On Volume-Limited and Kid-Safe Headphones and Gaming Headsets For the Holidays
Friday's Best Deals: Casper Mattresses, OtterBox Coolers, Tommy John Underwear, and More

About the author

Shep McAllister
Shep McAllister

Senior Director of Commerce | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.com

EmailTwitterPosts