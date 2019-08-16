Best Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
Anchor Hocking Classic Glass Food Storage Containers with Lids Set of Four | $7 | Amazon
The best food storage containers are glass food storage containers, because they’re microwave, freezer, dishwasher, and even oven-safe. This set of four small containers from Anchor Hocking is a no-brainer at just $7, especially if you’re like me and have slowly lost a lot of containers and lids (but never a container and its matching lid) over the years.
Today’s price is an all-time low, and the first time Amazon’s had it for under $10.