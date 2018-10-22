Logitech G502 Gaming Mouse | $39 | Amazon
Logitech G502 Gaming Mouse | $39 | Walmart
Graphic: Shep McAllister

With adjustable weights, a massive DPI range, and custom RGB lighting, it’s no surprise that Logitech’s G502 was named our readers’ favorite gaming mouse earlier this year. If you want to experience it for yourself, it’s down to $39 (from the usual $50) right now at both Walmart and Amazon.