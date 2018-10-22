With adjustable weights, a massive DPI range, and custom RGB lighting, it’s no surprise that Logitech’s G502 was named our readers’ favorite gaming mouse earlier this year. If you want to experience it for yourself, it’s down to $39 (from the usual $50) right now at both Walmart and Amazon.
Upgrade to Our Readers' Favorite Gaming Mouse For Just $39
