It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsKitchen

Upgrade to Kyoku's Gorgeous Chef's Knife For $70

Tercius
Filed to:kinja deals
651
Save
KYOKU Daimyo Series 8" Chef Knife | $70 | Amazon | Clip coupon on the page and use the promo code KYOKUU42
Graphic: Tercius Bufete
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

KYOKU Daimyo Series 8" Chef Knife | $70 | Amazon | Clip coupon on the page and use the promo code KYOKUU42

Kyoku isn’t a household name, but our team really likes the Daimyo steel chef’s knife. I mean, what’s not to like? It’s super sharp, well-made and it’s incredibly beautiful to look at.

Advertisement

Here’s what some guy named Shep thought:

The Kyoku Daimyo is built around gold-standard Japanese VG10 steel core (though it is assembled in China), which should hold an edge a little longer than the Mac’s slightly softer proprietary steel. On the flipside, that means it’s a bit more prone to chipping if you throw it in the dishwasher (please don’t do this) or use a hard cutting board, though you’re unlikely to damage it on a good, soft butcher block. The most striking thing about the steel, though, is just how gorgeous it is. Polished to a mirror finish, you can see every gorgeous ripple, like a Valerian Steel sword from Game of Thrones. It’s stunning.

They were also a hit with our readers, so Kyoku is dropping the price once again to a low $70 if you use the coupon on the page and the promo code KYOKUU42.  

Advertisement

Share This Story

More in Kinja Deals

Save Up to 50% Off Arc'Teryx Styles at Backcountry, Today Only

The Dash AirCrisp Pro Is Down to Its Lowest Price Ever

Protect and Power Your Electronics With Today's APC Gold Box Deals

About the author

Tercius
Tercius

Commerce Editor at The Inventory.

TwitterPosts