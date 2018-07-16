Graphic: Erica Offutt

Time’s a ticking on this Fossil watch sale on Amazon. They have a pretty good selection of both men’s and women’s hybrid and smart watches, all around 25% off today.

Hybrid watches looks like normal watches, but they have hidden talents; like notifying you when you get a text message, activity tracking, custom goal setting, sleep monitoring, and automatic time zone updates. The sale section also has more traditional smart watches with touchscreen functionality, so you can view phone notifications, control your music, and more.

I like this sleek, all-black men’s smart watch. It’s just $200 right now. And for women, I’d get this thin-strapped hybrid smart watch, just $116 right now.