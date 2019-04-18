Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Enameled kitchen gear is essential to an adult kitchen, alongside a super sharp knife and cumin. Today’s Gold Box is lowering the price on a a number of Bruntmor cast iron pans, Dutch ovens and skillets.

Don’t know where to start? Cast iron skillets and Dutch ovens are pretty much mandatory. Only after you get those two in your kitchen should you consider a casserole braiser or a grill pan.

These prices are only available today though, so don’t let these deals simmer for too long.