Bosch’s 12V power tools consistently punch above their weight, and you can grab a 2-speed pocket driver with two batteries for just $79 today, or $20 less than usual.
Unlike most cordless drills that hang a bulbous battery pack off the bottom of the handle, Bosch’s 12V tools use a slimline design where the battery fits entirely within the handle, making the drill far more maneuverable in tight spaces.
Bonus: Amazon’s also running a $20 off $100 promotion on select Bosch cordless tools and accessories, so if you find something on this page that costs $21 or more (shipped and sold by Amazon), and add it to your cart along with the pocket driver, you’ll be able to take advantage.