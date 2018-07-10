Graphic: Shep McAllister

Anker’s Alexa and Google Home-compatible smart bulbs have been massive hits with our readers, and today you can score some of the best prices ever on both the color and white models.



The color one will act basically like you’d expect a Philips Hue bulb to act - you can change its color with an app or a voice assistant, schedule it, and create scenes, and all without a hub. $25 (with promo code EUFYBLB1) is the best price we’ve ever seen.

If you don’t need colors, the white version is also just $13 with promo code EUFYBLB2. It’s dimmable, but you can’t change its color temperature at all.