Dell 34-Inch Ultra-WIde LED Monitor | $509

Curved TVs might be a little dumb, but curved, ultra-wide computer monitors actually make some sense, because you actually sit close enough to them for the curve to wrap around your periphery.

Right now you can pick up this Dell 34-Inch Ultra-WIde LED monitor for just $509, or a few bucks off its lowest price.

This type of monitor enables you to have a ton of windows open at the same time without the unsightly gap in between like you’d find in dual monitor setups. Sure, it costs more to start off but, for some, the seamless nature of it is worth it.

This 3440x1440 (21:9) monitor refreshes at 60hz and 99% sRGB, which is awesome for editing photos and videos.