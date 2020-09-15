Upgrade to an iPhone XR for the Price of an SE When You Sign up for Cricket Wireless

iPhone XR Graphic : Gabe Carey

iPhone XR | $399 | Amazon Gold Box

When the iPhone XR launched alongside the XS and XS Max back in 2018, it was an unsurprising overnight hit. An iPhone for $600 was pretty much unheard of at the time, and while the SE has since returned for $400, the XR still holds its own, punching above its weight with a Liquid Retina, bezel-less, 6.1" LCD display, a powerful A12 Bionic processor, a 12MP rear single-lens camera with Portrait mode and Neural Engine machine learning, along with Face ID and wireless charging. And yes, it’s got IP67 water resistance.

Advertisement

Everything about the iPhone XR spells premium in a low-cost package, and it can be yours for $399—the current going rate of an iPhone SE, which only has a 4.7" non-bezel-less screen—from Amazon. The catch is the iPhone is locked to Cricket Wireless, which sucks if you have another carrier. While all carriers are legally obligated to offer unlocking as a service, you do (at least temporarily) have to sign up for Cricket in order to check out. Tacking an extra $55 to your order brings the total cost to $454, but since Cricket is a pay-as-you-go service, you can cancel at any time. Gold Box deals don’t last long, typically a day or two at most, so if you’re already in the market for a new smartphone, now’s your chance to cop an iPhone XR for up to $200 less while supplies last.