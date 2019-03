Graphic: Shep McAllister

Curved TVs might be a gimmick, but curved computer monitors actually make some sense, because you actually sit close enough to them for the curve to wrap around your periphery.



This 32" curved monitor from Samsung is available for $180 today as a refurb. I wish it was higher resolution than 1080p, but that’s still a solid price for a monitor of this size.