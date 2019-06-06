Graphic: Tercius Bufete

ASUS Lyra Trio Whole Home WiFi Mesh System (3 Pack) | $166 | Amazon

Let’s get meshy. Asus’s mesh routers are great, and this three-pack has never been cheaper.

Here’s how they work: multiple nodes, or access points, work together to blanket your home in signal. Better still, their glossy design encourages people to keep them outside of closets and drawers and in plain view to ensure unencumbered signal.

This current price is about $40 off its normal price. So, if you’re wondering what the whole mesh network fad is all about, this deal isn’t a bad place to start.