Upgrade to a TP-Link Mesh Networking System For Just $120

TP-Link Deco Whole Home Mesh WiFi System | $130 | Amazon | Clip the coupon code | 15% Back with Amazon Prime Credit Card

Kiss your ugly, barebones router goodbye with this $120 mesh network from TP-Link. Systems, like the TP-Link Deco, Google WiFi and eero, offer a bonafide solution to WiFi dead zones in your home.

Here’s how they work: multiple nodes, or access points, work together to blanket your home in signal. Better still, their glossy design encourages people to keep them outside of closets and drawers and in plain view to ensure unencumbered signal.

The best part about this particular model is the fact that the satellite units are actually wall plug-ins. Which means, they’ll stay out of the way and won’t take up counter space. Just be sure to keep them out in the open.

This model also offers all the benefits of a modern router (e.g., 802.11ac/WiFi 5 and app-based management) and routinely offered at $160-200, this about $10 off the lowest price we’ve seen.

