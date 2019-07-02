Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Refurbished Apple MacBook (2017) 12" Laptop (space gray, gold and rose gold)| $850 | Amazon

Bonafide deals on Apple MacBooks are hard to find. Refurbished models tend to be the most consistent source for bargains, like this offer from Amazon. Priced at $850, this is $250 less than what’s on Apple’s Refurbished storefront.

These space gray, gold and rose gold Apple notebooks offer 8GB of RAM, an M3 processor and 256GB of storage. But there are caveats: these Amazon renewed products (see: used) aren’t Apple-certified, may arrive with third-party accessories/packaging, and come with a 90-day warranty.

If you’re in dire need of a MacBook, this is a steal.