Don’t botch your Super Bowl (or Overwatch League) viewing party with bad sound. Consider picking up a sound bar, like the Sony HT-MT300/B Powerful Mini Sound bar, to pair with your 4K TV.

Regardless of your home theater setup, this sound bar is compact enough to fit in most situations, and it’s got a wireless subwoofer to provide all-important bass. Better still, $198 is the best price we’ve seen on this particular model.