Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

If you take your Wi-Fi seriously, NETGEAR’s Orbi mesh routers are some of the best you can buy according to Gizmodo and our readers, and this refurbished three-pack has never been cheaper.



Here’s how they work: multiple nodes, or access points, work together to blanket your home in signal. Better still, their glossy design encourages people to keep them outside of closets and drawers and in plain view to ensure unencumbered signal.

This current price is about $10 off the lowest price we’ve ever seen on this particular unit but will only stick around until the end of day, or sold out.