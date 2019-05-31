Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

If you take your home Wi-Fi coverage seriously, Netgear’s Orbi mesh routers are some of the best you can buy, and Woot’s running a great deal on a refurbished three-pack. This Reader Favorite is now selling for just $200.

Here’s how they work: multiple nodes, or access points, work together to blanket your home in signal. Better still, the glossy design encourages people to keep them outside of closets and drawers and in plain view to ensure unencumbered signal.

This model also offers all the benefits of a modern router (e.g., 802.11ac/Wi-Fi 5 and app-based management) and is currently selling for $350 new on Best Buy. So, pick up these routers before they disappear by the end of the day.

Oh, and if you’re just looking to push your signal a little further, Woot is also selling a range extender for $35.