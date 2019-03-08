Graphic: Tercius Bufete

If you take your home WiFi coverage seriously, Netgear’s Orbi mesh routers are some of the best you can buy, and Woot’s running a great deal on their a refurbished unit.

This Reader Favorite is now selling for just $180.

Here’s how they work: multiple nodes, or access points, work together to blanket your home in signal. Better still, their glossy design encourages people to keep them outside of closets and drawers and in plain view to ensure unencumbered signal. (Walls block signal, bro.)

This model also offers all the benefits of a modern router (e.g., 802.11ac/WiFi 5 and app-based management) and is currently selling for $316 new on Amazon.