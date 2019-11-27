It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsComputers & Accessories

Upgrade to a Reader Favorite Mesh Network For Just $160 Ahead of Black Friday

Tercius
Filed to:kinja deals
392
Save
eero Mesh Wi-Fi System (3-Pack) | $160 | Best Buy
Graphic: Tercius Bufete
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

eero Mesh Wi-Fi System (3-Pack) | $160 | Best Buy

If you take your home WiFi coverage seriously, eero’s mesh routers are some of the best you can buy, and Best Buy is running an awesome deal on a three-pack.

Advertisement

This reader favorite is now selling for just $160. The main base station plugs into your modem, and the satellites automatically create a mesh network that can fill over 5,000 square feet of space with sweet, sweet, Wi-Fi.

These typically sell between $250-$200, so this is a terrific time to buy.

Share This Story

More in Kinja Deals

Anker's Super Convenient PowerPort Cube Is Down to Just $19

Fly to Italy, Dubai, Africa, and More Starting at $449 During This Emirates Sale

Wednesday's Best Deals: Nintendo Switch Bundles, Travel Deals, Sony Sound Barand More

About the author

Tercius
Tercius

Commerce Editor at The Inventory.

TwitterPosts