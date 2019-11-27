Upgrade to a Reader Favorite Mesh Network For Just $160 Ahead of Black Friday

Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
eero Mesh Wi-Fi System (3-Pack) | $160 | Best Buy
If you take your home WiFi coverage seriously, eero’s mesh routers are some of the best you can buy, and Best Buy is running an awesome deal on a three-pack.
This reader favorite is now selling for just $160. The main base station plugs into your modem, and the satellites automatically create a mesh network that can fill over 5,000 square feet of space with sweet, sweet, Wi-Fi.
These typically sell between $250-$200, so this is a terrific time to buy.