32" AOC QHD Display | $170 | Best Buy

4K monitors get all the love these days, but 2560x1440 QHD displays work with a wider range of computers, and still offer a ton of screen real estate at a more affordable price.



Case and point: This 32" AOC display, now marked down to an all-time low $170 (down from a usual ~$220). Its 75 Hz refresh rate and 5 ms response time probably won’t be what serious gamers are looking for, but it does support AMD FreeSync if you have a compatible graphics card, and it’ll be a perfectly good display for day-to-day work.