Curved TVs might be a little dumb, but curved computer monitors actually make some sense, because you actually sit close enough to them for the curve to wrap around your periphery.

This $150 24-inch curved LED monitor offers a 144Hz refresh rate and fast 3ms response time thanks to its 1080p (1920 x 1080) VA panel. Just make sure to clip the coupon on the page to get the best price.