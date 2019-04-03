Graphic: Shep McAllister

Vizio’s budget-friendly E-Series TVs have been replaced in 2019 with the new V-Series, and the 70" model is currently cheaper than the equivalent 2018 E model ever got, even during the holidays (it’s currently $30 more expensive).



$798 gets you a 70" 4K TV with local dimming for better black levels, and even support for Dolby Vision HDR (the good kind), which is rare at this price point and size. You also get built-in Chromecast support, Google Assistant and Alexa support, and even Vizio WatchFree, which lets you stream 100 live TV and online channels with no subscription.