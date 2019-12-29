Upgrade to a 55" Hisense 4K Roku TV For Just $230

Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
Hisense 55" 4K UHD Roku TV | $230 | Best Buy
If you missed out on a great set during Black Friday, and didn’t get a giant TV for the holidays, here’s your chance to remedy that. A 55" Hisense 4K UHD Roku TV will cost you an absurd $230 today at Best Buy.
Unike some barebone sets, this Hisense unit actually has Roku, 12ohz refresh rate, HDR support and 4K (2160p) resolution. It’s not the best 55" TV you can own, but it’s definitely up there when it comes to $230 TVs.
Be warned, this discount is only available until the end of the day. But there’s a good chance it might sell out. So get yours.
