Upgrade to a 55" Hisense 4K Roku TV For Just $230

Hisense 55" 4K UHD Roku TV Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Hisense 55" 4K U HD Roku TV | $230 | Best Buy

If you missed out on a great set during Black Friday, and didn’t get a giant TV for the holidays, here’s your chance to remedy that. A 55" Hisense 4K UHD Roku TV will cost you an absurd $230 today at Best Buy.

Unike some barebone sets, this Hisense unit actually has Roku , 12ohz refresh rate, HDR support a nd 4K (2160 p) resolution. It’s not the best 55" TV you can own, but it’s definitely up there when it comes to $230 TVs.

Be warned, this discount is only available until the end of the day. But there’s a good chance it might sell out. So get yours.