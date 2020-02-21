Upgrade to a 55" Hisense 4K Android TV For Just $260

Hisense 55" 4K UHD Android TV Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Hisense 55" 4K UHD Android TV | $260 | Best Buy

If you missed out on a great TV deal during President’s Day , here’s your chance to remedy that. A 55" Hisense 4K UHD Android TV will cost you just $260 today at Best Buy.

Unike some barebone sets, this Hisense unit actually has Android TV smarts and Chromecast compatibility built-in , an advertised 12ohz motion rate, HDR support and 4K (2160p) resolution. It’s not the best 55" TV you can own, but it’s definitely up there when it comes to $260 TVs.

Be warned, this discount is only available until the end of the day. But there’s a good chance it might sell out. So get yours.