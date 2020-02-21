It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsHome Theater

Upgrade to a 55" Hisense 4K Android TV For Just $260

Tercius
Filed to:kinja deals
kinja dealsdealsbest buy deals
293
1
Save
Hisense 55" 4K UHD Android TV | $260 | Best Buy
Graphic: Tercius Bufete
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Hisense 55" 4K UHD Android TV | $260 | Best Buy

If you missed out on a great TV deal during President’s Day, here’s your chance to remedy that. A 55" Hisense 4K UHD Android TV will cost you just $260 today at Best Buy.

Advertisement

Unike some barebone sets, this Hisense unit actually has Android TV smarts and Chromecast compatibility built-in, an advertised 12ohz motion rate, HDR support and 4K (2160p) resolution. It’s not the best 55" TV you can own, but it’s definitely up there when it comes to $260 TVs.

Be warned, this discount is only available until the end of the day. But there’s a good chance it might sell out. So get yours.

Advertisement
Tercius

Commerce Editor at The Inventory.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Keep the Air Out and Your Food Fresh With These Discounted Prepara Evak Containers

Thursday's Best Deals: Dryer Balls, Logitech Gaming Headset, Bird Electric Scooter, and More

Take Charge Of Your Comfort With This Discounted, Customizable Memory Foam Pillow [Exclusive]

Light Up All Your Gaming Sessions With This Backlit DBPower Keyboard