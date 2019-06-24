Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Refurbished VIZIO 36" 5.1 SmartCast Sound Bar System | $120 | Woot

Today only, a refurbished VIZIO 36" 5.1 sound bar system will cost you just $120 on Woot. Selling for about $200 new, this bundle includes the main soundbar unit, two satellites, and a sub to immerse you in sound. This particular unit also offers Chromecast audio support, which is a nice bonus, plus DTS Virtual:X for simulating Atmos-like overhead sound.

For comparison’s sake, this same refurb is selling for $50 on Amazon. Just make sure to act quickly because this deal goes away by the end of the day, and may sell out before then.