Upgrade to 4K for Just $190 With This Westinghouse 43” Roku Smart TV

Westinghouse 43” 4K Roku Smart TV | $190 | Best Buy



Remember when 4K Ultra HD TVs were pricey luxuries? Over time, they’ve become more and more affordable—and this is one of the cheapest 4K sets we’ve ever seen. Right now, Best Buy is offering a Westinghouse 4K HDR Smart TV for just $190, marked down from the $300 list price. This crisp set is powered by Roku’s operating system and has all of the major streaming video apps built-in, plus it has a strong 4.6-star rating from customers.